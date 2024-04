Illies Golden Glove Boxing Club had 2 girls competing at the National Girl Boy 1,2 and 3 Championships this week.

Cathy Lynch, who was competing in the Girl 2 43kg category, took home the national title by picking up unanimous decisions in her both her semi final on Wednesday and her final today.

Roisin Hegarty, who was also competing in the Girl 2 Category, is the 57kg National Champion after stopping her opponent in the first round of both her semi final and final.