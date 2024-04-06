Three Donegal players on ROI Schoolboys side that loses to England

Donegal players Oisin Cooney, James McAteer and Darragh Coyle were part of the Republic of Ireland Schools side that was beaten 4-0 by England in Walsall on Friday night.
Ireland Schools Select: Óisín Cooney (Carndonagh Community School); Connor Cannon (Rice College, Westport) Kyle McDonagh (St. Attracta’s Community School, Tubbercurry), Callum Honohan © (Edmund Rice College, Carrigaline), Evan Lynch (Christian Brothers College, Cork), Daire Patton (Summerhill College, Sligo), Hugh Parker (Temple Carrig School, Greystones), Kyle Donoghue (Kildare Town Community School), Darragh Coyle (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Callum Doyle Travers (St. Fintan’s High School, Sutton), Aidan Russell Vargas (Lusk Community College). Subs: Calum Costello (Comeragh College, Carrick On Suir) for Doyle Travers (Ht), Tom Mcloughlin (Malahide Community School) for Russell Vargas (Ht), Adam O’halloran (Claron College, Athenry) for Parker (55) James McAteer (Loreto Community School, Milford) for Coyle (73), Jack Ahern (Ardscoil Na Mara, Tramore) for Lynch (79).