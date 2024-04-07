Cllr. Murphy condemns petrol bomb thrown at bus in Galliagh

A petrol bomb was thrown at a bus in the Fergleen area of Galliagh in Derry this week.

Luckily the passengers and driver of the bus were unharmed.

This was not an isolated incident as other attacks have targeted buses in the past week, which seen stones thrown at them.

Translink have temporarily withdrawn evening services from the Galliagh estate and the situation will be reappraised on Monday evening.

Councillor Pat Murphy, of Derry City and Strabane District Council, has condemned the attacks and fears these services could discontinue if this type of disorder persists: