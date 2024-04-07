Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Cllr. Murphy condemns petrol bomb thrown at bus in Galliagh

A petrol bomb was thrown at a bus in the Fergleen area of Galliagh in Derry this week.

Luckily the passengers and driver of the bus were unharmed.

This was not an isolated incident as other attacks have targeted buses in the past week, which seen stones thrown at them.

Translink have temporarily withdrawn evening services from the Galliagh estate and the situation will be reappraised on Monday evening.

Councillor Pat Murphy, of Derry City and Strabane District Council, has condemned the attacks and fears these services could discontinue if this type of disorder persists:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Signs of progress at Gaza ceasefire negotiations

7 April 2024
eclipse shaun
News, Top Stories

Partial eclipse of the Sun will be visible tomorrow evening

7 April 2024
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more healthcare investment – SIPTU on World Health Day

7 April 2024
powercut
News, Top Stories

Nearly 200 without power in Donegal this morning

7 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Signs of progress at Gaza ceasefire negotiations

7 April 2024
eclipse shaun
News, Top Stories

Partial eclipse of the Sun will be visible tomorrow evening

7 April 2024
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more healthcare investment – SIPTU on World Health Day

7 April 2024
powercut
News, Top Stories

Nearly 200 without power in Donegal this morning

7 April 2024
CANDIDATE ANNOUNCEMENTS (Facebook Cover)-3
News, Top Stories

Ciaran Mullooly confirmed as Midlands-North West candidate for European elections

7 April 2024
petrol-bomb1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr. Murphy condemns petrol bomb thrown at bus in Galliagh

7 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube