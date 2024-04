Cockhill Celtic travelled to Limerick to take on Pike Rovers in the FAI Junior Cup Semi Final this afternoon.

A Corey McBride goal on 23 minutes was the only goal of the game.

Defender Lee McColgan says it was a “hard battle” but was over the moon to reach another national final with Cockhill.

McColgan spoke to Tom Clancy at full time…

Cockhill will now play Gorey Rangers in the FAI Junior Cup Final after they beat Villa FC on penalties.