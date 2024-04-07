Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fanad United are champions again! McGinley and O’Reilly react to retaining Premier League crown

The Fanad United squad before today’s match v Swilly Rovers (Photo: Fanad Utd FC Facebook)

Fanad United have won the Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division for the 2nd season on the bounce.

The Traigh-a-loch outfit knew going into today’s match with Swilly Rovers that a draw would suffice.

In truth, the game was as good as over after the first quarter when goals from Eoin Logue and Edward O’Reilly (2) sent Fanad flying into a 3-0 lead.

That is how it remained and Arthur Lynch’s men were crowned champions.

Title winning captain Patrick McGinley spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore at full-time to share his thoughts on a successful season.

 

Edward O’Reilly, who netted the 2nd and 3rd goals today, also spoke to Chris Ashmore after the game…

