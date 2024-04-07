Fanad United are champions again! McGinley and O’Reilly react to retaining Premier League crown

Fanad United have won the Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division for the 2nd season on the bounce.

The Traigh-a-loch outfit knew going into today’s match with Swilly Rovers that a draw would suffice.

In truth, the game was as good as over after the first quarter when goals from Eoin Logue and Edward O’Reilly (2) sent Fanad flying into a 3-0 lead.

That is how it remained and Arthur Lynch’s men were crowned champions.

Title winning captain Patrick McGinley spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore at full-time to share his thoughts on a successful season.

Edward O’Reilly, who netted the 2nd and 3rd goals today, also spoke to Chris Ashmore after the game…