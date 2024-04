Cockhill Celtic have beaten Pike Rovers 1-0 in the FAI Junior Cup Semi Final in Limerick this afternoon.

Corey McBride netted the winner after 23 minutes while Harry Doherty made a fine double-save near the end to ensure the Inishowen men would prevail.

Manager Gavin Cullen thought his side were good value for the win and remarked that “3 or 4 nil wouldn’t have flattered us”.

Cullen spoke to Tom Clancy at full-time…