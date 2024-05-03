Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Pat O’Connor, Paddy Rooney and Richard Logue – topics include..should Ireland boycott Eurovision, what can Ireland do to better deal with Asylum Seekers and should there be a higher bar to entry as an election candidate:

This hour includes listener’s comments, Seamus Gunn’s legal Q&A and info on the upcoming elections from Justice Marie Baker:

Michael, Katie and guests join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

daire o neill
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny man appointed as new Deputy Principal of Coláiste Chineál Eoghain in Buncrana

3 May 2024
Greencastle Breakwater
News, Audio, Top Stories

Greencastle Harbour Breakwater officially opened by Marine Minister today

3 May 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Traffic disruptions due in Derry as parade get underway this evening

3 May 2024
nedspoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council investigate water concerns on Buncrana coast

3 May 2024
Advertisement

