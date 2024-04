Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty have won the 2024 Ronnie Hawe Monaghan Stages Rally in their Citroën C3.

Meanwhile, Sam Moffett and James O’Reilly were 11 seconds off the winners in their Hyundai i20.

Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy finished 3rd to complete the overall top 3.

Daniel McKenna from Monaghan won the modified section, as two Donegal drivers made up the rest of the top 3. Kevin Gallagher was 2nd and Damien Tourish finished 3rd.