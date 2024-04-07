Moya Brennan officially named Donegal Person of the Year 2023



Moya Brennan was officially named as the Donegal person of the year for 2023 last night.

Moya was lead singer with Clannad for many years, the band’s farewell tour ended in Seattle last October.

She was inaugurated at the Donegal Association Dublin’s annual Gala Ball last night at the Bonnington Hotel.

Her nomination was first announced in Creeslough back in February.

The people of Creeslough had been awarded the accolade for 2022 in recognition of the community response to the Creeslough tragedy.