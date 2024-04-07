Road closed in Bready following serious traffic collision

The Grangefoyle Road in Bready, Strabane is currently closed due to a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision.
The PSNI are advising people to take another route for journeys, using local diversions which are in place.
