Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two separate crashes overnight.

A man in his 20s died after the motorbike he was driving crashed in Carnew, County Wicklow at about 6.30 yesterday evening.

While in Cork, a pedestrian in his 40s died after he was hit by a car on the N25 near Midleton at about 1.30 this morning.

It brings to 60 the number of deaths on our roads so far this year – up 18 on the same time last year.