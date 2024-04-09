Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

MEP Maria Walsh talks of the dangers of women in public life being the victim of fake, compromising images, we chat to a car enthusiast who is keen to point out they aren’t all ‘boy-racers’ and listener Penny can’t get insurance cover because she’s currently a stay at home mom:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and a chat with Avril McMonagle about who new book ‘A Suitcase Full of Stories’:

Réaltán Ní Leannáin tells Greg how she was was forced to remove her breast prosthesis in public view after it set off new security scanners ahead of a flight to Donegal. ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focusses on a documentary on Endometriosis to be screened in Letterkenny and we talk to Parentline about a dramatic increase in cases of child to parent abuse:

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 April 2024
Gardaí seeking out van driver who damaged fence

9 April 2024
Woman flying from Dublin to Donegal felt like ‘drugs mule’ after being asked to publicly remove breast prosthesis

9 April 2024
E-scooter stolen from victim at Long Lane in Letterkenny

9 April 2024
