Cllr hits out at re-emergence of graffiti in Letterkenny

A Letterkenny Councillor has hit out at the re-emergence of graffiti in the town.

There was an issue with the facing of buildings in the town earlier this year and it was believed the issue had been tackled.

However, a number of buildings in the Main Street area have been targeted recently.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says it is disappointing to see graffiti in Letterkenny once again, especially as Tidy Towns judging season is approaching.

He has labelled the actions of those responsible as mindless:

