Cork City exploring fixture reversals on Harps and Longford ties

It seems Finn Harps fixture with Cork City on Friday 26th April could be reversed to Finn Park in Ballybofey.

Cork’s men’s and women’s teams have to find new lodgings for the coming weeks after the Munster F-A announced the indefinite closure of Turner’s Cross to facilitate restoration work to the pitch.

Cork City’s women are due to play DLR Waves there on Saturday, with the men hosting Longford six days later.

Work on the pitch is not expected to be finished at the earliest by May.

It’s understood the short term solution is to reverse the fixtures, the Cork women’s game with UCD this weekend will now be played at Belfield in Dublin.

Cork are likely to seek reversal’s of the men’s games with Longford (19th April) and Finn Harps (26th April).

Virgin Media Park in Limerick and St Colman’s Park – the home of Cobh Ramblers have been mentioned as possible venues if work is to extend for a longer period.