Dail suspended after row between Deputy Doherty and Finance Minister

The Dail was suspended for a time earlier after a row broke out between Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and the Finance Minister.

There were heated exchanges as Deputy Doherty called on Minister Michael McGrath to scrap increases in excise duty on petrol and diesel set to come into force in August and October.

Deputy Doherty says the excise duty increases would have a huge impact on businesses in the border region.

Minister McGrath claimed he was being provoked by Deputy Doherty which led to the chair intervening: