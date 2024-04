Gardai in Donegal are warning that checkpoints will continue across the county.

It’s after a driver was arrested by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit yesterday on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cocaine.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was seized after the tax was found to have expired in 2018 and the CVRT expired in 2020.

Gardai are again asking all road users to ensure their documentation is in order before driving and to never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.