Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

National Cup success for Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana have been crowned FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior National Cup Champions.

In the All Ireland decider of the Under 19 large schools, the Inishowen side were 2-0 winners over Belvedere College in today’s final played at The Showgrounds in Sligo.

Shaunie Bradley scored the first on 65 minutes and the second came eight minutes later from the penalty spot.

Captain Conor Graham slotted home to give the Buncrana men the cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Over 400 children in Donegal experienced holiday hunger last Christmas

10 April 2024
IMG_6792
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr hits out at re-emergence of graffiti in Letterkenny

10 April 2024
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEPs to vote on controversial new laws to tighten migration across EU

10 April 2024
434950301_748781924101551_1410515345620655628_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn that checkpoints will continue

10 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Over 400 children in Donegal experienced holiday hunger last Christmas

10 April 2024
IMG_6792
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr hits out at re-emergence of graffiti in Letterkenny

10 April 2024
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEPs to vote on controversial new laws to tighten migration across EU

10 April 2024
434950301_748781924101551_1410515345620655628_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn that checkpoints will continue

10 April 2024
IMG_5939
News, Top Stories

RTE’s Eileen Magnier announces retirement

10 April 2024
trailer 2 (002)
News, Top Stories

Trailer and approx. £16,000 worth of steel stolen in Derry

10 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube