National Cup success for Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana have been crowned FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior National Cup Champions.

In the All Ireland decider of the Under 19 large schools, the Inishowen side were 2-0 winners over Belvedere College in today’s final played at The Showgrounds in Sligo.

Shaunie Bradley scored the first on 65 minutes and the second came eight minutes later from the penalty spot.

Captain Conor Graham slotted home to give the Buncrana men the cup.