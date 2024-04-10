Over 400 children in Donegal experienced holiday hunger last Christmas

The Children’s Right Alliance is calling on the government to support initiatives to tackle holiday hunger.

Last Christmas, the Donegal Family Resource Centres Network supported over 400 children experiencing holiday hunger through the agency’s Food Provision Scheme.

Meanwhile, in 2023, 96 Donegal schools availed of the Hot School Meals Programme, benefitting 9,118 students.

Tanya Ward, CEO of the Children’s Rights Alliance, says in a country as wealthy as Ireland, no child should go hungry in 2024.