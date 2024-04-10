Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 400 children in Donegal experienced holiday hunger last Christmas

The Children’s Right Alliance is calling on the government to support initiatives to tackle holiday hunger.

Last Christmas, the Donegal Family Resource Centres Network supported over 400 children experiencing holiday hunger through the agency’s Food Provision Scheme.

Meanwhile, in 2023, 96 Donegal schools availed of the Hot School Meals Programme, benefitting 9,118 students.

Tanya Ward, CEO of the Children’s Rights Alliance, says in a country as wealthy as Ireland, no child should go hungry in 2024.

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Over 400 children in Donegal experienced holiday hunger last Christmas

10 April 2024
IMG_6792
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr hits out at re-emergence of graffiti in Letterkenny

10 April 2024
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEPs to vote on controversial new laws to tighten migration across EU

10 April 2024
434950301_748781924101551_1410515345620655628_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn that checkpoints will continue

10 April 2024
