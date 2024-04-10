Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Setanta Hurling Club honoured at Municipal Reception

Setanta Hurling Club have been honoured at Municipal Reception.

The event was held in recognition of the club’s achievements over the last number of years and in particular, on becoming the first Donegal side to win the Ulster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship in December 2023.

The Club have won back-to-back Ulster titles winning the Ulster Junior in 2022 which elevated them to Intermediate level.

Speaking at the event, Leas-Chathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr. Patrick McGowan, said “he was delighted to host this Municipal Reception and that today is about celebrating victory”. In congratulating the Club Cllr. McGowan acknowledged that when it comes to sports in general it is not just the success of the current team but the determination and hard work of everyone associated with the Club, both past and present, and their family members.

Cora Harvey, Rúnaí, spoke on behalf of the Club and thanked the Council for honouring them today. She also thanked the Council for the funding received over the years and conveyed thanks to the management of the Club, previous Committees, current Sponsors and previous Sponsors, and to all the families involved, both past and present. Acknowledgement was also given to the Donegal media for supporting the team and providing a platform. Cora noted “occasions like this are lovely for the whole Club to be acknowledged”.

The Club was presented with the official document of the Civic Honour and a specially engraved piece of glass.

