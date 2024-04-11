Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal U20’s tie to be refixed as Tyrone power into semi finals

In the Ulster U20 Championship on Wednesday evening, Donegal’s fixture with Armagh was postponed due to a waterlogged MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

With the quarter finals to be played next week, the game looks set to be refixed for this weekend, most likely Saturday afternoon. Details will be confirmed this morning.

The winner will go straight to the semi finals with the loser playing Monaghan in the quarter final.

Tyrone charged into the semi-final’s with a runaway 5-20 to 0-8 win over Monaghan at Coalisland.

The unbeaten Red Hand’s had 14 players on the score-sheet with Odhran Brolly, Cormac Devlin, Eoin McElholm, Ruairi McCullagh and Michael Rafferty’s netting the goals.

Derry qualified for the quarter-finals with a runaway win over Antrim at Owenbeg, routing the Saffrons by 5-16 to 0-3.

Ryan McNicholl scored two goals, Ruairi Forbes, Niall O’Donnell and Odhran Murphy also hit the net for the Oak Leaf county.

They will play Cavan in the quarters after they over came Fermanagh 2-9 to 0-11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lifford common
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford wants regular DCC updates on Lifford Common site

11 April 2024
House Key
News, Top Stories

LSRA recommends that conveyancing becomes a digital process

11 April 2024
Cavan Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged after Monaghan cannabis seizure

11 April 2024
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Harkin hits out at continuing fuel excise hikes

11 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

lifford common
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford wants regular DCC updates on Lifford Common site

11 April 2024
House Key
News, Top Stories

LSRA recommends that conveyancing becomes a digital process

11 April 2024
Cavan Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged after Monaghan cannabis seizure

11 April 2024
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Harkin hits out at continuing fuel excise hikes

11 April 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

52% of people in Connaught Ulster want a General Election – Poll

11 April 2024
ballymacool
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council continuing to liaise with owner of Ballymacool estate to carry out block testing

11 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube