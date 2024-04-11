Donegal U20’s tie to be refixed as Tyrone power into semi finals

In the Ulster U20 Championship on Wednesday evening, Donegal’s fixture with Armagh was postponed due to a waterlogged MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

With the quarter finals to be played next week, the game looks set to be refixed for this weekend, most likely Saturday afternoon. Details will be confirmed this morning.

The winner will go straight to the semi finals with the loser playing Monaghan in the quarter final.

Tyrone charged into the semi-final’s with a runaway 5-20 to 0-8 win over Monaghan at Coalisland.

The unbeaten Red Hand’s had 14 players on the score-sheet with Odhran Brolly, Cormac Devlin, Eoin McElholm, Ruairi McCullagh and Michael Rafferty’s netting the goals.

Derry qualified for the quarter-finals with a runaway win over Antrim at Owenbeg, routing the Saffrons by 5-16 to 0-3.

Ryan McNicholl scored two goals, Ruairi Forbes, Niall O’Donnell and Odhran Murphy also hit the net for the Oak Leaf county.

They will play Cavan in the quarters after they over came Fermanagh 2-9 to 0-11.