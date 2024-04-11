Nicky Rackard Cup is next box to tick for Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann

The Championship starts on Saturday for the Donegal hurlers when they head to The Athletic Grounds to face Armagh in their Nicky Rackard Cup opener.

Donegal will also have games against Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon and Louth as they chase silverware in June at Croke Park.

Mickey’s McCann’s side have already secured a Division Two place for next season and if they are to also step up in the championship they will have to win the Nicky Rackard competition outright.