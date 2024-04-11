Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear how a listener’s Facebook was hacked and is no being used to scam people, there is advice on avoiding scams and there’s an appeal of the theft of an expensive, loaded trailor:

Lord William Haye is on for an extensive chat with Greg this hour:

A listener warns others after his father was approached in Ballybofey by two men who falsely claimed he had damaged their car, later Your Voice, Your Community focuses on Polish people living in Ireland and later we talk to Tanya Roberts who is the new Chairperson of the GAA Wheelchair Hurling/ Camogie working group.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 April 2024
End of Life
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospice care highly rated in ‘End of Life’ survey findings

11 April 2024
willie hay
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal born DUP lord says he would like a British passport to reflect his identity

11 April 2024
lifford common
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford wants regular DCC updates on Lifford Common site

11 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 April 2024
End of Life
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospice care highly rated in ‘End of Life’ survey findings

11 April 2024
willie hay
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal born DUP lord says he would like a British passport to reflect his identity

11 April 2024
lifford common
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford wants regular DCC updates on Lifford Common site

11 April 2024
House Key
News, Top Stories

LSRA recommends that conveyancing becomes a digital process

11 April 2024
Cavan Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged after Monaghan cannabis seizure

11 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube