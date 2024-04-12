Aquatech businesses encouraged to apply for new BIM mentoring programme

Aquatech businesses in Donegal are being encouraged to apply for a new BIM mentoring programme.

The free two-week programme offers a unique opportunity for companies with technology applicable to the aquaculture sector to improve their investor readiness and increase market access.

In announcing the Innovation Studio programme, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says BIM has fostered a wealth of innovation and talent in Ireland’s growing acquatech sector to date.

The Strategic Investment Fund has also announced €15 million investment in aquatech.