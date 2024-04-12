New migration protocols will help counter misinformation – Kavanagh

A Fine Gael councillor in Donegal has backed Ireland’s decision to opt into new Migration Protocols which were accepted by the European parliament.

A number of politicians say the new regulations will make it harder for people to seek asylum here, but Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says the new arrangements will make the process quicker, and ensure that those who genuinely need it will get support more quickly.

He also told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that this will bring clarity which will help counter the misinformation that can spread through communities……….