Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

New Road Safety bill passes through the Oireachtas

The Government will be clamping down harder on drivers not complying with the law, after the Road Traffic Bill was passed by the Oireachtas.

The measures are intended to make Irish roads safer.

This new bill will now be forwarded to the President for signing after being passed by the Seanad yesterday.

It aims to reduce speed limits, reform penalty points, and have mandatory drug testing at the scene of serious crashes.

The Junior Minister for Road Safety Jack Chambers is welcoming the passing of the Bill. He says the country has seen a very disturbing upward trend in road deaths in the last few years, which is continuing into this year.

Mr Chambers adds this bill is a key part of this Government’s strategy to reverse the trend of rising deaths and help make roads safer for all users.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Muff Water
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs in South Inishowen may cause disruptions

12 April 2024
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

New migration protocols will help counter misinformation – Kavanagh

12 April 2024
Scoil Mhuire National Cup winners
News

Paddy Carr says Scoil Mhuire’s National Cup win is also for the clubs and coaches involved

12 April 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail over cancer strategy funding

12 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Muff Water
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs in South Inishowen may cause disruptions

12 April 2024
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

New migration protocols will help counter misinformation – Kavanagh

12 April 2024
Scoil Mhuire National Cup winners
News

Paddy Carr says Scoil Mhuire’s National Cup win is also for the clubs and coaches involved

12 April 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail over cancer strategy funding

12 April 2024
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Update – N14 reopens between Porthall and Lifford following earlier collision

12 April 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Second man extradited from Poland to Derry for alleged cultivation of cannabis

12 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube