Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Cllr jimmy Kavanagh, Leonard Watson and Noeline Blackwell – the hour is dominated by the Government’s decision to sign up to all aspects of the EU Migration Pact:

Lisa Corley argues the case for permanent toilets at Rossnowlagh, we hear how you can support CF Ireland’s fundraiser and Krishna has a word of warning after the car he was selling was stolen by a prospective buyer:

Katie and Michael are in for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes a live performance from Donegal musician John Doherty:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

windmillview
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vacant defective block properties in Letterkenny have become a ‘magnet for crime’

12 April 2024
Tree
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to adopt ‘common sense approach’ to carry out tree survey

12 April 2024
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

100,000 additional school bus places to be created over next six years

12 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-12 133006
News, Top Stories

Aquatech businesses encouraged to apply for new BIM mentoring programme

12 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

windmillview
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vacant defective block properties in Letterkenny have become a ‘magnet for crime’

12 April 2024
Tree
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to adopt ‘common sense approach’ to carry out tree survey

12 April 2024
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

100,000 additional school bus places to be created over next six years

12 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-12 133006
News, Top Stories

Aquatech businesses encouraged to apply for new BIM mentoring programme

12 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 April 2024
Anne Rabbitte 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Anne Rabbitte responds to DCC motion on CDNT problems in Donegal

12 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube