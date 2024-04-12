Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Cllr jimmy Kavanagh, Leonard Watson and Noeline Blackwell – the hour is dominated by the Government’s decision to sign up to all aspects of the EU Migration Pact:

Lisa Corley argues the case for permanent toilets at Rossnowlagh, we hear how you can support CF Ireland’s fundraiser and Krishna has a word of warning after the car he was selling was stolen by a prospective buyer:

Katie and Michael are in for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes a live performance from Donegal musician John Doherty: