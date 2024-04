A second man has been extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland this week in relation to cultivation of cannabis.

The 40 year-old was extradited yesterday, and is due before Derry Magistrates Court later today.

The alleged offences occurred in County Derry in October 2019, and the suspect skipped bail before court hearings in Coleraine and Magherafelt.

Yesterday, a 41 year old man appeared in court in Derry after he was extradited from Poland in similar circumstances on Wednesday.