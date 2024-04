The Donegal Minor Ladies have beaten Antrim 4-12 to 1-7 in their Ulster Minor Championship Tier 1 clash in Cliftonville this afternoon.

Donegal stormed into an early lead and led comfortably at half time. The score as the teams headed for the interval was 2-6 to 0-1.

The second half was more of the same as Donegal ran out convincing 11 point winners.

In the same section, Cavan defeated Tyrone 2-12 to 1-9 and Monaghan beat Armagh 6-10 to 5-8.