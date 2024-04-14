Donegal to receive €0 in major €7 million Community Monuments Fund announcement

Over €7million in funding has been announced to protect archaeological monuments across the country through the 2024 Community Monuments Fund.

However, in the "List of Awards" document published today, Donegal is the only county that will not receive any of said funding.

Minister Noonan announces over €7 million to protect archaeological monuments.

140 projects nationwide to benefit from Community Monuments Fund€7.4m investment will help to conserve, maintain, protect and promote local monuments. It will also create thousands of hours of employment for specialist craftspeople and traditional skills practitioners.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, has today announced that over €7.4 million will be awarded to 140 projects around the country through the 2024 Community Monuments Fund to help owners and custodians of archaeological monuments to safeguard them into the future.

First established in 2020, the Community Monuments Fund aims to conserve, maintain, protect and promote local monuments and historic sites. Funding is available to allow conservation works to be carried out on monuments that are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support. The aim is to encourage access to monuments and improve their presentation and also to build their resilience to help them withstand the effects of climate change.

The CMF supports essential repairs and capital works for the conservation of archaeological monuments and also the development of Conservation Management Plans to identify measures that may be needed to conserve monuments. Grants are also available to enhance public access infrastructure and interpretation at archaeological monuments.

Speaking today, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said:

“I’m delighted that 140 projects across the country will be supported under this year’s €7.4m Community Monuments Fund. Since its inception in 2020, this fund has become a lifeline for the protection of Ireland’s irreplaceable archaeological heritage by revitalising hundreds of historic monuments in cities, towns, villages and rural communities across all 31 Local Authorities. Through this, it is enabling valuable investment in the wider heritage sector, creating thousands of hours of employment for specialist craftspeople and traditional skills practitioners, as well as supporting the achievement of national commitments under Heritage Ireland 2030 and the Climate Adaptation Plan for Built and Archaeological Heritage. I’d like to congratulate the successful applicants and wish them the very best of luck in with their projects this year.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, also welcomed the announcement:

“I am delighted that we can announce another significant number of awards under the 2024 Community Monuments Fund. This investment will help to ensure that heritage projects across the country will progress, ensuring the protection of our archaeological heritage as a community asset to be made more accessible to the public. Through this fund, we have been able to support Local Authorities and custodians in protecting our outstanding yet sensitive and vulnerable archaeological heritage.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Alan Dillon TD, said:

“I would like to thank sincerely the Local Authorities for all of their hard work and co-operation with the National Monuments Service in rolling out and administering the Community Monuments Fund. I would also like to acknowledge the private owners as custodians of much of our archaeological heritage and I am delighted that they are able to avail of this funding.”