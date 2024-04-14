Inishowen Football League Results 14/04/24

Thursday 11th April
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Cockhill Celtic 10-0 Moville Celtic
Strand Hotel Division One
Dunree United 2-1 Culdaff FC
Inishowen Engineering Division Two A
Cockhill Colts 5-3 Redcastle Res
Sunday 14th April
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Glengad United 0-6 Buncrana Hearts
Aileach FC 0-1 Cockhill Celtic
Hannon Greene Insurances FR O Gara Cup
Cockhill Youths 4-3 Culdaff FC
Culdaff Res 1-3 Redcastle United
Cockhill Colts 2-1 Carn Res
Strand Hotel First Division
Dunree United 1-2 Greencastle Youths