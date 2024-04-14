Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Inishowen Football League Results 14/04/24

 

Thursday 11th April

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Cockhill Celtic 10-0 Moville Celtic

Strand Hotel Division One
Dunree United 2-1 Culdaff FC

Inishowen Engineering Division Two A
Cockhill Colts 5-3 Redcastle Res

Sunday 14th April

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Glengad United 0-6 Buncrana Hearts
Aileach FC 0-1 Cockhill Celtic

Hannon Greene Insurances FR O Gara Cup
Cockhill Youths 4-3 Culdaff FC
Culdaff Res 1-3 Redcastle United
Cockhill Colts 2-1 Carn Res

Strand Hotel First Division
Dunree United 1-2 Greencastle Youths

Top Stories

McGuckian 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

14 April 2024
penalty points
News, Top Stories

Donegal had least amount of penalty point offences compared to rest of country

14 April 2024
A1 - Ireland is Full (6)
News, Top Stories

Niall McConnell announces candidacy in local elections, Lifford-Stranorlar

14 April 2024
Fergal-Landy
News, Top Stories

Fergal Landy named as Labour’s candidate for Midlands North West constituency in EU elections

14 April 2024
