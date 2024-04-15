More importance needs to be given to local heritage – Jimmy Duffy

Over €7 million in funding was announced to protect archaeological monuments across the country – none of which was designated to Donegal.

The fund aims to support communities to conserve, maintain, protect and promote local monuments and historic sites.

However, Donegal is the only county that will not receive any of said funding.

Local historian and local election candidate Jimmy Duffy told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show that more importance should be given to local heritage, citing a serious lag in the recording of monuments: