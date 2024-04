A call to see speed reduced by 40km/h has been made by residents along the N56 leaving Dungloe towards Glenties.

Lisa says there are access issues for residents, as well as dangerous walking and cycling conditions, therefore a barrier must be put in place as well as a speed reduction to 60km/h.

She told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show that in one incident, a dog was hit by traffic and killed while his owner, who was a minor, was walking it: