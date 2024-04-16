Further DCB grant update issued by Donegal County Council

Donegal County Council says just over a million euro has been paid to 15 approved applicants under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme in recent days. This overall payment encompasses both the Ancillary Grant and Remediation Grant Payment Claims, which brings the overall payments issued to date by Donegal County Council to homeowners to €23.8m.

The Council says it is committed to turning around all Payment Claims as efficiently and expediently as possible.

The Ancillary Grant is available where the relevant homeowner has incurred costs in respect of alternative accommodation, where their relevant dwelling is no longer habitable due to damage caused by defective concrete blocks in construction or where alternative accommodation is necessary during the carrying out of a Remediation Option under the Act.

To date the Council has received a total of 23 Ancillary Grant applications under the provisions of the Enhanced Grant Scheme. All of these applications have been assessed by the Council under the provisions of the Enhanced Scheme, with the Council in contact with 20 applicants in relation to outstanding information required.

The Council’s DCB Grant Office is also processing 28 Claims for reimbursement of Remediation Costs, with outstanding information awaited from 8 applicants

A further 14 Remediation Payment Claims are currently being assessed, with payment claims for six approved in the past week.

Statement in full –

Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme – Further Update

Donegal County Council confirms the payment of a further €1,012,137 to 15 no approved applicants under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme in recent days, with these funds scheduled to be in homeowners’ bank accounts on Monday 15th April 2024. This overall payment encompasses both the Ancillary Grant and Remediation Grant Payment Claims, which brings the overall payments issued to date by Donegal County Council to homeowners to €23.8m.

The Council is committed to turning around all Payment Claims as efficiently and expediently as possible, on receipt of all required documentation from applicants as set out under the provisions of the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks Act 2022 and the 2023 Regulations and on completion of the necessary pre-payment validation checks.

The Ancillary Grant is available where the relevant homeowner has incurred costs in respect of alternative accommodation, where their relevant dwelling is no longer habitable due to damage caused by defective concrete blocks in construction or where alternative accommodation is necessary during the carrying out of a Remediation Option under the Act. The maximum grant amount for alternative accommodation is €15,000. The Ancillary Grant is also available where the relevant homeowner incurs storage costs for the contents of the relevant dwelling, whilst remediation works are ongoing and the maximum grant amount for storage costs is €5,000.

The maximum Remediation Option Grant and Ancillary Grant combined is €420,000 under the provisions of the Enhanced DCB Grant Scheme.

To date the Council has received a total of 23 no. Ancillary Grant applications under the provisions of the Enhanced Grant Scheme. All of these applications have been assessed by the Council under the provisions of the Enhanced Scheme.

The Council has been in contact with 20 no. applicants in relation to outstanding information required to validate their grant application. Once this information is received, the Council is committed to turning around these Payment Claims as efficiently and expediently as possible. Ancillary Grant Claims have been approved for payment for 3 no. homeowners in recent days.

The Council’s DCB Grant Office are also continuing to process 28 no. Payment Claims for reimbursement of Remediation Costs. In this regard, the Council are awaiting submission of outstanding information from 8 no. applicants in relation their Remediation Grant Claim. A further 14 no. Remediation Payment Claims are currently being assessed by the Council and payment claims for 6 no. homeowners have been approved this week.