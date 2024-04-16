Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to stolen car in Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in relation to the theft of a Black Mercedes E Series with a partial registration number of ‘161 D 166’ in Letterkenny.

It was taken from Carnamuggagh Close on Wednesday night last at around 11pm.

The stolen car was then located on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny at 4.45am the following Friday morning.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have observed this car being driven at any stage between those dates or those with dashcam footage to make

contact with them.