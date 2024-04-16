Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to stolen car in Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in relation to the theft of a Black Mercedes E Series with a partial registration number of ‘161 D 166’ in Letterkenny.

It was taken from Carnamuggagh Close on Wednesday night last at around 11pm.

The stolen car was then located on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny at 4.45am the following Friday morning.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have observed this car being driven at any stage between those dates or those with dashcam footage to make
contact with them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

Doors stolen from caravan park in Ludden

16 April 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to stolen car in Letterkenny

16 April 2024
broken window smashed
News, Top Stories

Window smashed and house damaged in Letterkenny burglary

16 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-16 103229
News, Top Stories

Major power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Buncrana

16 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

Doors stolen from caravan park in Ludden

16 April 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to stolen car in Letterkenny

16 April 2024
broken window smashed
News, Top Stories

Window smashed and house damaged in Letterkenny burglary

16 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-16 103229
News, Top Stories

Major power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Buncrana

16 April 2024
Return Machine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears Deposit Re-Turn Scheme is harming small businesses – Cllr Harley

16 April 2024
atu grad
News, Audio, Top Stories

60 PhD scholarships announced by ATU

16 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube