A 17 year old in Derry has been arrested in suspicion of criminal damage and attempted criminal damage following an incident in the city centre last night.

Just before midnight, police responded to the incident in the vicinity of Waterloo Street.

A fire extinguisher had been thrown onto the street and a bicycle was damaged with one of its tyres being thrown at a window of a building in the area.

The young man remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.