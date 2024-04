A Letterkenny councillor says he fears a patient will die awaiting treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle has called on Taoiseach Simon Harris for immediate intervention.

Both the current Taoiseach and current Health Minister Stephen Donnelley have visited the hospital in the past.

He says management has made every effort to alleviate the pressures faced by the healthcare facility, but without extra funding – it will have all been in vain: