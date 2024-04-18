Championship Preview – Donegal’s Oisin Gallen & Ryan McHugh

The buzz of the Ulster Championship is back for Donegal who go into the lions den to play the Ulster Champions Derry this weekend.

Celtic Park will be full on Saturday evening as the championship swings into action for the north west counties. The winner will play either Tyrone or Cavan while the loser will have a four week break before the All Ireland series gets underway.

Donegal sharp shooter Oisin Gallen is looking forward to getting the championship up and running.

Ryan McHugh missed the league final but is hopeful on selection for the battle against Derry. He has also been telling Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News, that the Ulster Championships is being disrespected and HE can’t see the benefits off the spilt season.