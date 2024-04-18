GAA President Jarlath Burns visits Letterkenny

Recently appointed GAA President Jarlath Burns visited St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny today as part of the prize for the school being front-runners in the GAA’s “Future Leaders” initiative.

St. Eunan’s were among only 5 schools nationwide to be awarded a gold medal in the GAA’s Future Leaders Transition Year programme.

The college’s Transition Year students, under the guidance of Gary McDaid, held a GO Games blitz this afternoon at which 10 local primary schools put forward teams to compete.

Along with special guest Burns, Donegal All-Ireland winner Colm McFadden and current player Caolan Ward were on hand giving out awards to the young footballers that took part in today’s blitz.

Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher caught up with GAA President Jarlath Burns at the event…

Mark also had a chat with Gary McDaid at St. Eunan’s College today…