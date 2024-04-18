Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GAA President Jarlath Burns visits Letterkenny

 

Recently appointed GAA President Jarlath Burns visited St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny today as part of the prize for the school being front-runners in the GAA’s “Future Leaders” initiative.

St. Eunan’s were among only 5 schools nationwide to be awarded a gold medal in the GAA’s Future Leaders Transition Year programme.

The college’s Transition Year students, under the guidance of Gary McDaid, held a GO Games blitz this afternoon at which 10 local primary schools put forward teams to compete.

Along with special guest Burns, Donegal All-Ireland winner Colm McFadden and current player Caolan Ward were on hand giving out awards to the young footballers that took part in today’s blitz.

Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher caught up with GAA President Jarlath Burns at the event…

 

Mark also had a chat with Gary McDaid at St. Eunan’s College today…

 

GAA President Jarlath Burns with participants of today’s blitz at St. Eunan’s College
Action from Termon NS v Glenswilly NS in the “A” Final at today’s blitz
Coroners Court
News, Top Stories

Jury returns unlawful killing verdicts at Stardust Inquests

18 April 2024
Photo 1 Donegal tobacco and cigarettes seizure on 17.04.2024
News, Top Stories

Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and vehicle in Donegal

18 April 2024
Diabetes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland writes to Taoiseach raising safety concerns

18 April 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating afternoon assault in Castlefinn

18 April 2024
