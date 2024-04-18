Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and vehicle in Donegal

A significant quantity of cigarettes, tobacco and a vehicle has been seized by Revenue in Donegal.

Yesterday, as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers with the assistance of the local Garda detective unit, seized over 240,000 cigarettes and 52 kgs of ‘roll your own tobacco’ following the search of a vehicle in Donegal.

The vehicle was subsequently seized.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Sobranie’, and tobacco, branded ‘Golden Virginia’, have a combined estimated value of over €244,000 which Revenue says represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €191,000.

Two men have been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

They are appealing to businesses, or members of the public, who have any information regarding smuggling to contact them on 1800 295 295.