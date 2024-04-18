Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and vehicle in Donegal

A significant quantity of cigarettes, tobacco and a vehicle has been seized by Revenue in Donegal.

Yesterday, as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers with the assistance of the local Garda detective unit, seized over 240,000 cigarettes and 52 kgs of ‘roll your own tobacco’ following the search of a vehicle in Donegal.

The vehicle was subsequently seized.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Sobranie’, and tobacco, branded ‘Golden Virginia’, have a combined estimated value of over €244,000 which Revenue says represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €191,000.

Two men have been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

They are appealing to businesses, or members of the public, who have any information regarding smuggling to contact them on 1800 295 295.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coroners Court
News, Top Stories

Jury returns unlawful killing verdicts at Stardust Inquests

18 April 2024
Photo 1 Donegal tobacco and cigarettes seizure on 17.04.2024
News, Top Stories

Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and vehicle in Donegal

18 April 2024
Diabetes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland writes to Taoiseach raising safety concerns

18 April 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating afternoon assault in Castlefinn

18 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Coroners Court
News, Top Stories

Jury returns unlawful killing verdicts at Stardust Inquests

18 April 2024
Photo 1 Donegal tobacco and cigarettes seizure on 17.04.2024
News, Top Stories

Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and vehicle in Donegal

18 April 2024
Diabetes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland writes to Taoiseach raising safety concerns

18 April 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating afternoon assault in Castlefinn

18 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Social Protection Minister encourages attendance at cross border job fair in Letterkenny

18 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube