A Glenties Municipal District councillor says the council has failed in their duties this term when it comes to social housing.

Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says with elections around the corner, less that 10 social houses have been built in his area.

He says the given the number of those on the housing list, who are homeless and who are emigrating due to the housing shortage, he feels obliged to apologise: