Derry’s hurlers have overcome Tyrone by 2-26 to 0-13 in today’s Christy Ring Cup clash at Owenbeg.

The Oakleaf men hit 2-15 in the first half and went in at the break 16 points in front.

A more evenly contested second period followed but the deficit proved too much for Tyrone as Derry ran out comfortable winners.

It’s now 2 wins from 2 in the Christy Ring Cup for Derry.

Tyrone, meanwhile, are yet to get a point on the board after last week’s disappointing defeat at the hands of London.