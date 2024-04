Mark English ran in the 800M Final at the Diamond League event in Xiamen this afternoon.

The Letterkenny man finished 12th behind a high-quality field of athletes as he ran half-a-second slower than his season’s best.

The top 3 were made up of Marco Arop of Canada, Wyclife Kinyamal of Kenya and Tshepiso Masalela of Botswana.

Full results from today’s final in Xiamen are listed below.