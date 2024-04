Institute have played out a 1-1 draw with Bangor in the NIFL Playr-Fit Championship Promotion Group at the Ryan McBride Brandwell this afternoon.

Oisin Devlin had ‘Stute 1-0 up after 16 minutes but Bangor equalised before half time. The sides went in level at the break and that is how it stayed.

Meanwhile, Ballinamallard were beaten 5-0 by Ards and Dergview came from behind to draw 1-1 with Knockbreda in the Relegation Group.