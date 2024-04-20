Reaction: Jack O’Loughlin delighted to get win over Mayo

Donegal’s hurlers have beaten Mayo 0-21 to 0-14 in the Nickey Rackard Cup at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

The game was all square at 8 points apiece going into the interval but it was Donegal who pushed on in the 2nd period to claim a well-deserved victory.

The result means Mickey McCann’s side are 2 from 2 in the competition after last week’s win over Armagh. Donegal will play Monaghan next weekend in the third round of fixtures.

After the game, Ryan Ferry caught up with Donegal player Jack O’Loughlin…