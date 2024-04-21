Cockhill captain Bradley “over the moon” with title win

Cockhill Celtic have been crowned Inishowen Football League Premier Division Champions after defeating Greencastle 2-0 this afternoon.

Title-winning captain James Bradley says the team work very hard in training and that it is very satisfying that it has paid off at the end of the season.

Cockhill went into today’s fixture knowing that a draw would be enough to claim the Premier League crown, but goals in either half from Lee McColgan and Corey McBride meant it would be 15 wins from 15 for the Hoops in the league this season.

Bradley spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore after the game in Greencastle…