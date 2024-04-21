Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill captain Bradley “over the moon” with title win

Cockhill captain James Bradley

Cockhill Celtic have been crowned Inishowen Football League Premier Division Champions after defeating Greencastle 2-0 this afternoon.

Title-winning captain James Bradley says the team work very hard in training and that it is very satisfying that it has paid off at the end of the season.

Cockhill went into today’s fixture knowing that a draw would be enough to claim the Premier League crown, but goals in either half from Lee McColgan and Corey McBride meant it would be 15 wins from 15 for the Hoops in the league this season.

Bradley spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore after the game in Greencastle…

Top Stories

IMG_6334
News, Top Stories

Gardai seize car in Ballybofey after discovering tax expired 1,390 days ago

21 April 2024
Michael Harte IFTA
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny man, Michael Harte scoops IFTA award

21 April 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael benefitting from slight ‘Simon-surge’ according to latest poll

21 April 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Items seized in Co Derry as part of investigation into dissident republican activity

21 April 2024
