Harps chairman outlines proposed shareholder changes and stadium update

A Special General Meeting of Finn Harps Cooperative society will take place on Sunday 28th April, at 7pm in the Villa Rose Hotel.

Shareholders will be updated on the new stadium project and votes taken on motions to facilitate a move to an annual membership fee.

The proposed new ownership model which will be presented which involves closing of the existing shareholder category and introducing a new share class.

And there will also be an update on the new stadium plans and fundraising.

On Sunday Sport, Harps Chairman Ian Harkin spoke with Chris Ashmore and outlined some what some of the changes and new arrangements being proposed and also gave an update on the new stadium plans.