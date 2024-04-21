Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Information event next week on Ballynahone Energy Storage Project in Buncrana

FuturEnergy Ireland is holding an information event on the Ballynahone Energy Storage Project in Buncrana next week.

Project Manager, Fionn McDonagh says Battery Energy Storage Systems are essential in effectively combating climate change.

The project proposed to use iron-air batteries capable of storing energy for up to 100 hours compared with existing technologies, which are limited to two to six hours meaning when fully charged, the system can discharge power for up to 100 hours at a time to power homes, industries, transport, devices and critical services when needed.

The proposed renewable energy project is located on a 12 hectare site beside Trillick Substation on the Gransha Road, southwest of Buncrana.

A newsletter has been delivered to adjacent homes as part of the engagement process.

A community clinic will take place on Thursday, April 25th from 1pm-8pm at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana.

Access to the most up-to-date information on the project will be available on the day.

A planning application for the development is expected to be submitted in Q2 of 2024.

More information is available here

