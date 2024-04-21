Josh Moffett wins Birr Stages Rally while Kevin Gallagher claims modified section

Josh Moffett and co-driver Keith Moriarty have won the Birr Stages Rally after a narrow win in their Citroen C3.

There was less than a fifth of a second between 1st and 2nd, as Sam Moffett and James O’Reilly just couldn’t close the gap to claim victory.

David Kelly and Arthur Kierans made up the rest of the top 3 in their VW Polo while Donegal driver Declan Boyle finished 6th overall.

Another Donegal driver, Kevin Gallagher, won the modified section along with Ryan Moore in their Darrian T90.

The overall top 20 are listed below…