Over 3,500 people are waiting on a driving test in Donegal.

Learner drivers are waiting up to 23 weeks for a test in Donegal Town and 18 weeks in Letterkenny.

Donegal Aontu representative, Mary T Sweeney says despite the lengthy wait times for driving tests, the number of testers is decreasing.

She believes a process should be implemented for rural counties like Donegal to ensure people who have no other mode of transport can travel when needed: