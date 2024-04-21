Rhys Irwin competing at British Superbike Championships in Spain

Rhys Irwin has been competing at the British Superbike Championships in Nevarra, Spain this week.

The Kilmacrennan rider, who has renewed his contract with Suzuki Astro, is competing in the Supersport class at the event.

Irwin finished 5th in Race 1 after some mechanical difficulties during testing but a racing incident in Race 2 meant he was unable to finish.

It has been a challenging start to the championships but he has managed to put some valuable points on the board following his 5th place finish in Race 1.